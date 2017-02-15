Afrojack, Diplo, Axwell Λ Ingrosso Top Spring Awakening Lineup

Spring is almost here and that means, it’s time for some music festivals.

Spring Awakening Music Festival announced the first phase of their 2017 lineup and it is pretty epic.

Artists like Armin van Buuren, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Diplo, Afrojack, Mashmello, Alesso, Martin Garrix will be taking on the Solstice stage.

The Equinox stage will feature performances from Datsik, Die Antwoord, Krewella, Duke Dumont and many more.

The electronic music festival is set to return to Addams/Medill Park June 9-11 for its 6th year.

Check out the lineup below. More names are expected to be revealed in the second wave.

Phase 1 Lineup Announced! #samf #chicago #musicfestival #edm #techno #trance #bass #dubstep #housemusic A post shared by June 9th – 11th • Chicago, IL (@springawakefest) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Three-day general admission tickets can be purchased HERE for $169!