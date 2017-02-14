TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

View: Aerial Shot Of Wrigley Field, 2 Months Before Cubs’ Home Opener

February 14, 2017 10:11 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cubs

(CBS) The Cubs begin their work toward repeating as World Series champions next week when they open spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Back here in Chicago, work also continues on the home of the Cubs.

As the third offseason of construction continues on The 1060 Project — a $750-million renovation of the ballpark and the surrounding area — Wrigley Field doesn’t look much like its usual self. You can see that much in this aerial photo that was taken Thursday morning by WBBM traffic reporter and photographer Jeanette Hudson.

See it HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live