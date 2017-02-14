View: Aerial Shot Of Wrigley Field, 2 Months Before Cubs’ Home Opener

(CBS) The Cubs begin their work toward repeating as World Series champions next week when they open spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Back here in Chicago, work also continues on the home of the Cubs.

As the third offseason of construction continues on The 1060 Project — a $750-million renovation of the ballpark and the surrounding area — Wrigley Field doesn’t look much like its usual self. You can see that much in this aerial photo that was taken Thursday morning by WBBM traffic reporter and photographer Jeanette Hudson.

