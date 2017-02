The past becomes the future… what’s old is new again!

The “brick phone” is making a comeback.

Yeah, we’re talking about the Nokia 3310!

According to Venture Beat, the indestructible (and great on battery life) cellphone will be making a major comeback after seventeen years.

Word is, the announcement will be made Feb 26th and will sell for about $60.

No info on any major upgrades being made like WiFi, camera, etc.

Fingers crossed it still comes loaded with Snake!