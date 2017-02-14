Sweet and Spicy Valentine’s Day Freebies & Deals

Auntie Anne’s is offering buy-one, get-one shaped Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels to Pretzel Perks members! Couples that dine at Fogo De Chao on Vday will receive a complimentary lunch or dinner card for their next visit. Hooters wants you to shred your ex. Guests will get 10 free boneless wings with a purchase of 10 wings but ONLY if they shred a picture of their ex. Naf Naf Grill, a Middle Eastern restaurant is offering buy one get one free after 4pm today ONLY if fans share a kiss with someone! Sharing a kiss will also get your a free meal at Qdoba. Guests who purchase one entree and kiss a friend, SO, or even cell phone, will get their second entree free. Steak ‘n Shake is offering kids ages 12 and younger their favorite Kids Plate any time of the day this week. Also get a Vday milkshake for only $3.69. Flavors include red velvet, Oreo red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry. Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 at California Pizza Kitchen today. Dinner for two at Chili’s (appetizer and two entrees) will cost you $20 today. Order steak and cold-water lobster at Morton’s Steakhouse for $56 through Tuesday. TGI Fridays is offering dinner for 2 for only $30 and half priced bottles of wine.

BONUS:

11. Violet Hour will host a night of cocktails on Vday. For $75 a person, get two and a half hours of drinking, an interactive experience where you make your own cocktail and a sweet treat + fancy stationary to send your SO a love note.