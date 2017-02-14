Sweet and Spicy Valentine’s Day Freebies & Deals

- Auntie Anne’s is offering buy-one, get-one shaped Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels to Pretzel Perks members!
- Couples that dine at Fogo De Chao on Vday will receive a complimentary lunch or dinner card for their next visit.
- Hooters wants you to shred your ex. Guests will get 10 free boneless wings with a purchase of 10 wings but ONLY if they shred a picture of their ex.
- Naf Naf Grill, a Middle Eastern restaurant is offering buy one get one free after 4pm today ONLY if fans share a kiss with someone!
- Sharing a kiss will also get your a free meal at Qdoba. Guests who purchase one entree and kiss a friend, SO, or even cell phone, will get their second entree free.
- Steak ‘n Shake is offering kids ages 12 and younger their favorite Kids Plate any time of the day this week. Also get a Vday milkshake for only $3.69. Flavors include red velvet, Oreo red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry.
- Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 at California Pizza Kitchen today.
- Dinner for two at Chili’s (appetizer and two entrees) will cost you $20 today.
- Order steak and cold-water lobster at Morton’s Steakhouse for $56 through Tuesday.
- TGI Fridays is offering dinner for 2 for only $30 and half priced bottles of wine.
BONUS:
11. Violet Hour will host a night of cocktails on Vday. For $75 a person, get two and a half hours of drinking, an interactive experience where you make your own cocktail and a sweet treat + fancy stationary to send your SO a love note.