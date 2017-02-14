That nudity ban was short-lived.

Playboy magazine is bringing back nudity after initially announcing they would do away with it.

The magazine published an article on the website from Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper, Playboy’s chief creative officer, explained. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Back in October of 2015, the magazine announced it would be removing nudity from the pages.

They stated that nudity on the internet was free and therefore, “passé.”

The upcoming March/April 2017 issue returns with Elizabeth Elam posing topless. The words “Naked is Normal” are displayed on her chest.