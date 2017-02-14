TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

Playboy Magazine Is Bringing Back Nudity

February 14, 2017 12:58 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Playboy

That nudity ban was short-lived.

Playboy magazine is bringing back nudity after initially announcing they would do away with it.

The magazine published an article on the website from Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper, Playboy’s chief creative officer, explained. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Back in October of 2015, the magazine announced it would be removing nudity from the pages.

They stated that nudity on the internet was free and therefore, “passé.”

The upcoming March/April 2017 issue returns with Elizabeth Elam posing topless. The words “Naked is Normal” are displayed on her chest.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live