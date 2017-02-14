[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/14/2017

TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

February 14, 2017
Nick Cannon leaves hosting “America’s Got Talent” after NBC threatens to fire him after his racial jokes during his comedy special, “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.” Cannon posted on Facebook, “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property…There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.” Who will they pick to replace him?

