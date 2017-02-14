It’s Better To Be Single, Science Says

Don’t worry if you’re single this Valentine’s Day…. science says it’s better for you.

According to a study by Bella DePaulo, a scientist at the University of California, single people value meaningful work more than married people.

They are also more connected to their parents, siblings, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Sheesh… do those in relationships really suck that much?

DePaulo also found that single “independent” are even better off because they were less likely to experience negative emotions.

This is all good news considering that there are now more single people than ever before – more than half compared to 37% in 1976.

“More than ever before, Americans can pursue the ways of living that work best for them. There is no one blueprint for the good life,” she concludes. “What matters is not what everyone else is doing or what other people think we should be doing, but whether we can find the places, the spaces and the people that fit who we really are and allow us to live our best lives.”