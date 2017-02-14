“Fifty Shades Darker” Did NOT Beat “The Lego Batman Movie” Opening Weekend

You would think Fifty Shades Darker would dominate Valentine’s Day weekend but Warner Bros.’ The Lego Batman Movie dominated instead.

The Lego movie drew in $55.6 million in the box office becoming the top opening of the year so far. However, it didn’t meet the expected opening of $60-$70 million.

Fifty Shades Darker came in ahead of projections with $46.8 million. Initial reports said it wouldn’t even get to $40 million.

This is a pretty big dip from the first movie, which drew in $85 million dollars.

