“Fifty Shades Darker” Did NOT Beat “The Lego Batman Movie” Opening Weekend

February 14, 2017 1:04 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: fifty shades darker

You would think Fifty Shades Darker would dominate Valentine’s Day weekend but Warner Bros.’ The Lego Batman Movie dominated instead.

The Lego movie drew in $55.6 million in the box office becoming the top opening of the year so far. However, it didn’t meet the expected opening of $60-$70 million.

Fifty Shades Darker came in ahead of projections with $46.8 million. Initial reports said it wouldn’t even get to $40 million.

This is a pretty big dip from the first movie, which drew in $85 million dollars.

Are you planning to see the film this weekend?

