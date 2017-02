Nothing says romance like Burger King’s “adult meal,” which comes with an adult toy… if you know what I mean.

Burger King in Isreal is selling their adult meals from 6pm today.

The meal comes with two Whoppers, two packs of french fries, two beers, and an adult toy.

No word yet on what kind of “toys” will be included but judging from the promo, you can expect some 50 shades of kinky.

Only those 18 and older will be able to get a meal.

And once again, we’re missing out on all the fun in the US.