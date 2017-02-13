WATCH: Best Of 2017 GRAMMYs

It was an Adele & Beyonce love fest last night at the Grammys.

Adele actually initiated a love fest WITH Bey when she accepted the best album award:

The power of these two female artists right now is unmatched. I mean, when Adele did the George Michael tribute, she messed up, cursed and demanded they start over!! They did, about :59 seconds in:

And they gave Bey almost 9 minutes to do her thing:

Bruno Mars did the Prince Tribute and came correct with it! Check out that and his ‘That’s What I Like’ performance:

Gaga had a tiny faux pas with her performance. She performed with Metallica and their singer’s mic was off:

Katy Perry debuted her new blond hair and song ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ with the ‘Declaration Of Independence’ scrolling in the back:

The Weeknd was his smooth soulful self:

Ed Sheeran did his one man band thing playing an instrument with his foot:

Chicago was represented strong with Chance The Rapper’s wins & performance. We were kinds pissy when they tried to cut off all his speech with that hurry up and get off the stage music:

James Corden did an awesome job as host. His best skit had JLo, Jason Derulo and a handful of other artists join him for a cardboard cut out carpool karaoke:

Here is the COMPLETE list of winners:

Album Of The Year

Adele, 25

Song Of The Year

Adele, “Hello”

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Best Country Solo Performance

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Best Rock Song

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”