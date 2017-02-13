Maroon 5 Drop New Track ‘Cold’

By Radio.com Staff

Maroon 5 have released a new single titled “Cold,” featuring Future.

The band teased the new music for weeks as their Instagram slowly filled up with photos of women in sexy lingerie and animal masks/heads. Sadly, today’s release did not feature any of the new imagery. Fans were given the audio with a still image of the single’s artwork.

Future finds his way into the song in a minimal way, weaving his flavor in and out of the last two verses without a heavy hand.

The group’s last album V was released back in 2014, and last year they dropped “Don’t Wanna Know,” which featured Kendrick Lamar. Hopefully, this means a new album is on the way.

Check out the latest from Maroon 5 below.