[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/13/2017

The Grammys were last night and there were some HUGE wins and performances by hit B96 artists. Adele sweeps FIVE big wins and dedicated her wins to her idol…Beyonce, giving us major friendship goals! Then Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper takes THREE Grammys home. Chance is the first to win without being a part of a record label and a streamed only album.

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele



Song Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

