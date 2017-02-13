[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/13/2017

Showbiz Shelly
The Grammys were last night and there were some HUGE wins and performances by hit B96 artists. Adele sweeps FIVE big wins and dedicated her wins to her idol…Beyonce, giving us major friendship goals! Then Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper takes THREE Grammys home. Chance is the first to win without being a part of a record label and a streamed only album.
Record Of The Year:
WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
Album Of The Year:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Song Of The Year:
WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best New Artist:
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Solo Performance:
WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
