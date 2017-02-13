TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/13/2017

February 13, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

The Grammys were last night and there were some HUGE wins and performances by hit B96 artists. Adele sweeps FIVE big wins and dedicated her wins to her idol…Beyonce, giving us major friendship goals! Then Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper takes THREE Grammys home. Chance is the first to win without being a part of a record label and a streamed only album.

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Song Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Read the full list of winners here.

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live