Check Out Drake’s New $100k Gold ‘Boy Meets World’ Chain

Drake knows how to commemorate a tour. The rapper was given a new necklace and pendant by L.A. jeweler, Ben Baller. According to BallerStatus, Drizzy’s new pendant sports 880 grams of gold and features hundreds of black, green and canary yellow diamonds.

Baller detailed his history with Drake, explaining the two became fast friends in 2008 after meeting in at a Beverly Hills Apple store. Wanting to present Drake the chain in person, Baller flew to meet him backstage at his Manchester, UK show. The jeweler joked he’d suffered two canceled flights he was finally on his way to meet The Boy.

The inscription on the front of the massive pendant commemorates Drake’s Boy Meets World tour and the promoter behind it, Stone Island. The polished backside reads “Bringing That Certy” with Drake’s trademark 6 God praying hands insignia.

To alleviate any confusion, this not the same necklace Drake was Photoshopped with featuring a CeeLo Green pendant.

Custom diamond #StoneIsland piece commissioned by @champagnepapi via @benballer for #TheBoyMeetsWorldTour #IFANDCO A video posted by IF & Co. (@ifandco) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:20pm PST