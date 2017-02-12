TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This New #1 Is Red On Top & Tatted All Over!

After 4 weeks at #1, MGK & Camilia Cabello ‘Bad Things’ has been de-throwned! See the new #1 below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. I Got You – Bebe Rexha

19 Starboy – The Weekend & Daft Punk

18. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

17. Love Me Now – John Legend

16. This Town – Niall Horan

15. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

14. Everyday – Arirana Grande & Future

13. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

12. All Time low – Jon Bellion

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers

10. Side To Side – Ariana grande & Nicki Minaj

9. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

8. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk

7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

4. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello

3. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren