TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This New #1 Is Red On Top & Tatted All Over!

February 12, 2017 9:31 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 top 20 countdown, camilla cable, dance music, ed shear, Em, hip hop music, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK, most popular songs in chicago, pop music, rap music, rock music, sexy, shape of you

After 4 weeks at #1, MGK & Camilia Cabello ‘Bad Things’ has been de-throwned! See the new #1 below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. I Got You – Bebe Rexha

19 Starboy – The Weekend & Daft Punk

18. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

17. Love Me Now – John Legend

16. This Town – Niall Horan

15. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

14. Everyday – Arirana Grande & Future

13. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

12. All Time low – Jon Bellion

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers

10. Side To Side – Ariana grande & Nicki Minaj

9. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

8. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk

7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

4. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello

3. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

  1. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
