TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This New #1 Is Red On Top & Tatted All Over!

After 4 weeks at #1, MGK & Camilia Cabello ‘Bad Things’ has been de-throwned! See the new #1 below.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. I Got You – Bebe Rexha
19 Starboy – The Weekend & Daft Punk
18. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
17. Love Me Now – John Legend
16. This Town – Niall Horan
15. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber
14. Everyday – Arirana Grande & Future
13. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
12. All Time low – Jon Bellion
11. Closer – The Chainsmokers
10. Side To Side – Ariana grande & Nicki Minaj
9. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
8. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk
7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit
6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
4. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello
3. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran