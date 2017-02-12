Metallica and Lady Gaga Bring Metal to the GRAMMYs

By Brian Ives

Metallica and Lady Gaga brought down the house at the GRAMMYs, despite sound problems that left James Hetfield’s vocals inaudible for the first few moments of “Moth Into Flame.”

Lady Gaga, who has collaborated with Tony Bennett, Beyonce and late E Street saxophonist in the past, and who has said that she is a huge metal fan, may have given a hint of her next direction with the performance, trading off verses of the song from Metallica’s new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

During the song, Gaga jumped into the general admission pit and crowd surfed. Clearly, she’s familiar with how to behave at metal shows.