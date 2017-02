Want to surprise your loved one with the best Valentine’s Day present?

Win him/her tickets to see Bruno Mars when he comes to the United Center in August 2017!

Listen to B96 on VALENTINE’S DAY (2/14) at the times listed below and you could be our WINNER!

Times to win:

9am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm

Contest Rules: