TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

[Listen] Radio Perez: Danielle Staub Is Returning To #RHONJ

February 10, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

EEEK!!! Everybody grab your silverware because Danielle Staub is returning to Real Housewives of New Jersey. There’s no official word if she is going to be a housewife or make an appearance, but we can’t wait to have her back!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live