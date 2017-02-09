TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

[Watch] Radio Perez: Lady Gaga Drops A New Music Video

February 9, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

Lady Gaga teases a new music video for her song “John Wayne!” The video dropped last night, but it was only to be released with Apple Music. Did you get to watch it?

 

More from Perez Hilton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live