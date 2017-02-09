[Listen] Jason Derulo Gets Kicked Off A Plane

J Niicefacebook
Jason Derulo gets kicked off a plane because he wanted them to turn around to get his luggage! The pilot was later pissed about their behavior and told them they can’t get back on. Once Derulo shared the chaos on social media, American Airlines said “oops!” and brushed everything off. However, Derulo is NOT happy and wants to make it clear that things aren’t “cool.”
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J Niice