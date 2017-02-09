TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

[Listen] Jason Derulo Gets Kicked Off A Plane

February 9, 2017 8:15 AM By J Niice
Jason Derulo gets kicked off a plane because he wanted them to turn around to get his luggage! The pilot was later pissed about their behavior and told them they can’t get back on. Once Derulo shared the chaos on social media, American Airlines said “oops!” and brushed everything off. However, Derulo is NOT happy and wants to make it clear that things aren’t “cool.”

