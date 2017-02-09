Justin Timberlake: ‘That Childhood Trauma Really Did F— Me Up!’

By Hayden Wright

Justin Timberlake is a first-time dad as well as a first-time Oscar nominee. Recently, he sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to open up about the “childhood trauma” that has resurfaced in parenthood. The singer was coy about the precise experiences that trouble him but said becoming a father helped him understand his own past.

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,’ ” he said. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f— me up!'”

Related: Justin Timberlake to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for Low-Calorie Drink

Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their son Silas two years ago. JT also discussed his acclaimed career as an actor, which has earned attention from The Social Network to Saturday Night Live. He doesn’t see pursuing those dual tracks as mutually exclusive.

“I want to do both things,” he says. “I really do idolize the golden era of Hollywood, when actors were required to sing and move. But I’m just following my gut in the decisions that I make about what I’m going to do next. I’m mostly just glad this is all working out because I really can’t do anything else. I’m not gifted at anything else.”