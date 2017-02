Every day cats allowed to roam outdoors face all kinds of dangers.

There’s screeching tires as they scamper across roads.

They could be killed or maimed by dogs, pick up disease-carrying ticks and fleas, ingest toxic chemicals, get caught in traps or become a meal for a hungry eagle or great horned owl.

To keep cats and wildlife safer, people need to keep their felines inside. B96 Cares!