[Listen] Radio Perez: Emma Stone Signs On To A Netflix Series

We can’t get enough of Emma Stone! The film star is reunited with her “Superbad” co-star, Jonah Hill in a new Netflix series called “Maniac.” The dark-comedy will start filming soon and will release 10 episodes. Can’t wait!
[Listen] Radio Perez: Emma Stone Signs On To A Netflix SeriesFebruary 8, 2017 5:30 AM
Emma Stone poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in "La La Land" in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)