Justin Reveals Why He Quit NSync

It’s been over 15 years since NSync went on “hiatus”. JT is finally opening up a bit as to why he quit the group in the “Hollywood Reporter”.

“It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche,” he continued. “And, also, I was growing out of it.”

“I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group,” he added. “And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

So, basically Justin Timberlake realized he was Justin Timberlake and the other guys in NSync weren’t. Fair enough. I’m still trying to figure out how it’s already been over 15 years since those guys were a thing.

