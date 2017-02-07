These Are The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies In Every State

Girl Scout cookies are delicious, but everyone has their favorite flavor and they’d DO anything for a box.
Influents decided to find out what the most popular flavors in each state are.
Thin Mints came in first place, winning more than half states including Illinois. #NoSurpriseThere
California, Virginia, Alaska also love them some Thin Mints.
Samoas were a close second, winning most of the South including Texas and Louisiana.
Tagalongs trailed behind in third place followed by Do-si-Dos.
