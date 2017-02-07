TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

These Are The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies In Every State

February 7, 2017 11:24 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: girl scouts

Girl Scout cookies are delicious, but everyone has their favorite flavor and they’d DO anything for a box.

Influents decided to find out what the most popular flavors in each state are.

Thin Mints came in first place, winning more than half states including Illinois. #NoSurpriseThere

California, Virginia, Alaska also love them some Thin Mints.

Samoas were a close second, winning most of the South including Texas and Louisiana.

Tagalongs trailed behind in third place followed by Do-si-Dos.

Check out the full list here!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live