TAO Group Eyeing To Open New Glitzy Club in Former “Castle” Space

Chicago is getting a dose of Vegas.

TAO group is planning its first project in the Windy City – a glitzy clubstaurant.

The brand, which has restaurant/nightclub hybrids in both New York and Vegas, will be taking over the former Castle space in River North.

Castle was a nightclub located in the historical (and supposedly haunted) building at 632 N. Dearborn St.

The landmark building was previously home to Excalibur and Limelight, all of which shut down.

TAO is also expanding to Los Angeles with two new projects.

Will their new Chicago hot spot bring out all the biggest celebs?

Stay tuned for more details!