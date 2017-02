Chatted with Steve Aoki. The guy never stops moving. We talk about his insane travel schedule, his clothing line, his favorite countries to play in and a bunch of other things. We also chat about him headlining the B96 Lectric Lephrechaun next month.

Tyler is a native of Rockford who grew up idolizing the DJs and mixers on B96. In fact, he still has boxes of B96 Street Mixes on cassette recorded straight off the radio from when he was a kid. His radio career started during colleg...