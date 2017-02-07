Starbucks Brings Back “Molten Chocolate” Valentine’s Day Drinks For Limited Time!

Starbucks is sweeting up Valentine’s Day with a brand new Frappuccino!

The coffee chain introduced three drinks inspired by the Molten Chocolate craze today.

The Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino, and the Molten Hot Chocolate have all been added to the menu for a limited time!

They were first introduced just before Vday last year and were a huge hit.

If you want to indulge in the chocolatey goodness you have to act quick – they will be available from Tuesday, Feb 7th through Tuesday, Feb. 14!

Here’s what each drink consists of:

The Molten Chocolate Latte starts with melted chocolate chips stirred into espresso before getting topped with steamed milk and a swirl of bittersweet mocha sauce. Then it’s finished with a special mocha-and-espresso–infused whipped cream and an espresso-mocha sauce drizzle. Plus you can order it either hot and iced.

The·Molten Chocolate Frappuccino is coffee mixed with rich mocha sauce and chocolate chips— all blended with milk and ice. But it’s not complete until given that special mocha-and-espresso–infused whipped cream and espresso-mocha drizzle.

The·Molten Hot Chocolate, which combines bittersweet mocha sauce and chocolate chips melted into steamed milk so that it’s super smooth, rich, and creamy

Now that you know all that, head on down to STARBUCKS!