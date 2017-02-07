TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

On The Road – Follow B96’s Journey To The Grammys!

February 7, 2017 4:41 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Grammys

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go the Grammys?

As music lovers, both on-air personality Rebecca Ortiz and digital producer Lizzy, have always dreamt of going.

Well this year they are… and they’re taking YOU behind the scenes.

Seriously… Lizzy isn’t just going to stand outside of the Staples Center this time – she actually gets to go inside for the show!

282728 10151736136079278 629695278 n On The Road Follow B96s Journey To The Grammys!

Follow Rebecca Ortiz on Twitter, Lizzy on Twitter and Instagram AND B96 on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat (B96Chicago) and Facebook for all the stuff YOU DON’T SEE on TV.

They’ll be bringing you backstage interviews, a look from inside the show and a dose of sun from sweet Los Angeles.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live