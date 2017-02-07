TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

“Obama Day” Could Soon Be a Holiday We Celebrate In Illinois

February 7, 2017 10:39 AM By Lizzy Buczak
obama

If all goes well, we might be celebrating Obama Day this upcoming August.

Three bills have made their way to the Illinois House and Senate asking to make Barack Obama’s Aug. 4th birthday known as “Obama Day.”

The House bills would create a legal holiday, closing state offices and schools on Monday, after the former president’s birthday.

Businesses would have the option of whether or not they want to close.

The Senate bill takes a different approach, making it more of a commemorative day without any closures.

If the House bills pass, this would be the FIRST new state holiday in over 40 years.

It would also be the first time a living president has been honored with a legal holiday in the state.

State Rep. André Thapedi (D-Ashburn) tried to make a similar bill last year but it was ultimately paused because closing offices for a day costs about $3.2 million.

Do you think we should have an official Obama Day? And should it be celebrated with a day off?

 

