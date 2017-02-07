[Listen] Tom Brady’s Jersey Is Missing!

TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

February 7, 2017 9:00 AM By Showbiz Shelly
The most expensive NFL memorabilia is missing…Tom Brady’s jersey! Brady is pretty upset and is asking for our help. If we see it on EBay make sure to tweet him! Will the thief reveal themselves?

