[Listen] George Lopez Kicks A Woman Out Of His Show

February 7, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Don’t make George Lopez mad or he’ll call you out in front of an entire theater! The woman didn’t like one of Lopez’ jokes and gave him the dirty finger when Lopez shut her down. Listen to his rebuttal above!

