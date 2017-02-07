[Listen] George Lopez Kicks A Woman Out Of His Show

Don’t make George Lopez mad or he’ll call you out in front of an entire theater! The woman didn’t like one of Lopez’ jokes and gave him the dirty finger when Lopez shut her down. Listen to his rebuttal above!
[Listen] George Lopez Kicks A Woman Out Of His ShowFebruary 7, 2017 8:15 AM
