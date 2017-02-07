TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West To Headline 2018 Super Bowl

February 7, 2017 10:23 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: kanye west, Kim Kardashian

Kanye 2018!

No, he’s not running for President just yet – that’s in 2020!

Kim Kardashian is campaigning for something else – the next Super Bowl headliner.

Kanye’s wife retweeted two accounts on Monday, suggesting that the rapper perform at next year’s game, which is set to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Never too early. #KanyeForSuperbowl52,” a fan tweeted.

If Kanye got the gig, it would make him the FIRST rapper to lead a halftime show.

Previously, Missy Elliot, Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Nelly have only made guest appearances.

With all that’s happened with his Saint Pablo tour, the exhaustion and even skipping the Grammys, where he has 8 nominations, would Kanye even be interested?

What are your thoughts?

 

 

