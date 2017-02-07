Katy Perry Shares Snippet of New Single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry continues to tease her new single via social media.

Related: Katy Perry to Perform at the GRAMMYs

Katy’s new song is reportedly titled “Chained to the Rhythm,” and this new post supports that.”Why are we all so chained…” wrote Perry, sharing a video of a disco ball chained to a high-heeled foot.

It’s also the first time the singer has shared audio of the new track, not much to go on, but it will certainly wet fans’ appetites. As with her previous teases, the Perry promises all will be revealed this Friday, February 10th.

Check out Katy’s latest tease below.