TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

Katy Perry Dyes Hair Blonde, Teases New Video & GRAMMYs Performance

February 7, 2017 12:14 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: comeback, dance music, Fashion, Katy Perry, new blonde hair, new chapter, new era of life, Orlando Bloom, pop music, sex, sexy, The Grammys, the grammys on cbs

Katy Perry hasn’t had new music out in a minute. You know with today’s attention span…you can’t let a year pass without a hit or people might forget you!!! Well, maybe not with big huge stars like Katy but nonetheless, she has new music for us. She may be performing it at the GRAMMYs this Sunday night.

She also dyed her hair blonde for this new chapter. (Side note: her man Orlando Bloom also went blonde for a new film.) I like it but I think she should lighten the brows up a bit to match. Watcha think?

She also teased new music:

Tune into the GRAMMYs Sunday night on CBS to see what’s up!

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live