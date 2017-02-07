Katy Perry Dyes Hair Blonde, Teases New Video & GRAMMYs Performance

Katy Perry hasn’t had new music out in a minute. You know with today’s attention span…you can’t let a year pass without a hit or people might forget you!!! Well, maybe not with big huge stars like Katy but nonetheless, she has new music for us. She may be performing it at the GRAMMYs this Sunday night.

She also dyed her hair blonde for this new chapter. (Side note: her man Orlando Bloom also went blonde for a new film.) I like it but I think she should lighten the brows up a bit to match. Watcha think?

She also teased new music:

Tune into the GRAMMYs Sunday night on CBS to see what’s up!