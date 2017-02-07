TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

Jupiter is in Retrograde – What Does That Mean For You?

February 7, 2017 10:52 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: jupiter, retrograde

Jupiter is in retrograde.

I know, that sounds scary because we all know what happens when Mercury is in retrograde – we blame the planet for literally screwing up our life.

Are we a bit too dramatic? Maybe… but blaming bad days and disasters on full moon’s and retrogrades seems to help us cope, so let’s just go with it.

The good news though is that Jupiter’s retrograde is actually a good thing.

During this time, the plant appears to stop spinning and moves backwards.

What does that mean for us?

Well, the planet is expansion, growth and opportunity and during retrograde we’re advised to reflect spiritually, slow down, set personal goals and better ourselves.

Daily Horoscope explained it like this:

“While Jupiter is retrograde, we’ll spend much time looking inward and relying on our own personal wisdom. We’ll draw on this to explore the growth and changes we feel we need to transform our lives and put us on the path toward becoming the people we really want to be.”

So use this time to reflect on the decision you made and the paths you’ve taken and re-asses.

The time might be short lived – Mercury goes into retrograde in April.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live