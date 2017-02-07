Jupiter is in Retrograde – What Does That Mean For You?

Jupiter is in retrograde.

I know, that sounds scary because we all know what happens when Mercury is in retrograde – we blame the planet for literally screwing up our life.

Are we a bit too dramatic? Maybe… but blaming bad days and disasters on full moon’s and retrogrades seems to help us cope, so let’s just go with it.

The good news though is that Jupiter’s retrograde is actually a good thing.

During this time, the plant appears to stop spinning and moves backwards.

What does that mean for us?

Well, the planet is expansion, growth and opportunity and during retrograde we’re advised to reflect spiritually, slow down, set personal goals and better ourselves.

Daily Horoscope explained it like this:

“While Jupiter is retrograde, we’ll spend much time looking inward and relying on our own personal wisdom. We’ll draw on this to explore the growth and changes we feel we need to transform our lives and put us on the path toward becoming the people we really want to be.”

So use this time to reflect on the decision you made and the paths you’ve taken and re-asses.

The time might be short lived – Mercury goes into retrograde in April.