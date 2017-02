Want to see Mother Monster at Wrigley Field?

B96 is hooking you up with tickets to see Lady Gaga on August 25, 2017 in Chicago!!

Listen to B96 during Free Ticket Friday (2/10) and win at the times listed below!

Times to win:

9am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm

Contest Rules: