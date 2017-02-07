“Cash Me Ousside” Girl Got Into a Fist Fight on Spirit Airlines

Trouble just seems to follow the “Cash Me Ousside” girl.

She’s one of the most recognized faces – her episode of Dr. Phil went viral and launched thousands of memes turning her into an internet sensation.

But fame didn’t stop her from getting into a fist fight on Spirit Airlines – all to protect her mama who was getting in on the drama!

Danielle Bregoli and her mom were boarding a flight out of LAX last night when she “caught someone ousside.”

Her mother reportedly got into a dispute with a female passenger.

TMZ reports Danielle’s mother was taking awhile to put her carry-on bag in the overhead big because of a cast on her injured foot.

According to Danielle, the impatient passenger put her hangs on her mother’s throat so she had to “cold-cock” her.

The woman then made a “citizen’s arrest” and police took all three of them off the flight.

No one wanted to press charges and lawyers will handle it going forward.

With all this I’m wondering if her Dr.Phil episode was staged – she clearly came to her mother’s defense, the woman she claims to have “hated.”

Check out the video but be warned, there is explicit language!