Britney Spears Asks Followers To Pray For Niece Maddie

Britney Spears took to social media to ask for prayers for niece Maddie Aldridge.

The 8-year-old is currently in critical condition following a horrible ATV accident.

“Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜,” Britney captioned a photo of Maddie.

Yesterday we reported that Maddie was airlifted to a hospital after being injured while riding her ATV.

Reports say, her ATV flipped over into a pond after it overcorrected on a turn.

She was submerged in water and because she was wearing her seatbelt, they couldn’t set her free immediately.

Rescuers arrived on the scene to get her out but she was underwater for several minutes.

Maddie is the daughter of Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

We’re keeping the family in our thoughts!