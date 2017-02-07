“A Dog’s Purpose” Investigation Finds No Animal Abuse on Set!

A Dog’s Purpose seemed like a fun and family friendly movie, showcasing the bond between humans their pet dogs.

That is until a video leaked allegedly showing animal abuse on set.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, a German shepherd was forces into choppy waters and seemed to have gone under.

The video stirred up a lot of controversy, with people boycotting the movie’s premiere.

It got so bad, the premiere of the film and the press junket were canceled.

The American Humane commissioned an independent, third-party investigation and we have the verdict.

Turns out, the video was “deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public.”

They confirm that their investigation found NO animal cruelty on set and believe that the handling of the dog o should have been gentler and signs of stress recognized earlier.”

The group acknowledges that in the full video, the dog is seen wagging its tail and wanting to go back in the water.

They also acknowledge that when the dog does struggle to stay above water, he is immediately rescued and put in a warming tent.

Surprisingly, the controversy didn’t harm the film’s box office – it came in second place in its first weekend, racking in $18.4 million dollars.

With this new report, it might even get a boost because those interested in seeing the movie,an do so with peace of mind.

After thorough investigations, no pups were harmed in the making of this movie!