Those Lights During Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Were Actually Drones!

Lady Gaga impressed the masses with her halftime show opening, standing on the roof of the arena with stars twinkling in the sky behind her.

Eventually, those “stars” transformed into a red and blue American flag and viewers were left bewildered.

How???? What kind of sorcery?

No sorcery… the stars weren’t actually stars…. they were DRONES!

The Intel drones are equipped with LED lights and can be programmed to create any animation.

Lady Gaga teamed up with Intel to use 300 of those drones during her impressive and dynamic show.

“Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl creative team wanted to pull off something that had never been done before and we were able to combine Intel drone innovation with her artistry to pull off a truly unique experience,” said Josh Walden, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s New Technology Group, in a press release. “The potential for these light show drones is endless and we hope this experience inspires other creatives, artists and innovators to really think about how they can incorporate drone technology in new ways that have yet to even be thought of.”

Here’s the disappointing part: since the Federal Aviation Administration bans drones over Houston’s NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl – yes, even for Lady Gaga – Wired reports that the opening was filmed earlier in the week.

We could have been fooled!

Wait… we WERE fooled.