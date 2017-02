Is it a bird… a plane…. Lady Gaga?

If you were awake early Monday morning, you may have noticed a bright green flash of light in the sky.

At about 1:30am, a fireball flew over the Chicago area, directly over Lake Michigan.

It wasn’t Lady Gag jumping off the Super Bowl dome though, it was a METEOR.

It was primarily seen in Illinois and Wisconsin with some visibility in Minnesota and even as far as New York.

The massive meteor was captured on a police car dash came!

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

How amazing is that?