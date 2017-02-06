Mandy Moore and Shane West Had Perfect “Walk To Remember” Reunion

This is too sweet!

Over the weekend, Mandy Moore and Shane West had a Walk To Remember reunion with the film’s directior, Adam Shankman.

The actress posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram writing, “Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My [heart] is full. #awalktoremember #reunion.”

I would understand Mandy and Shane getting together – the two formed a bond playing Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter in the 2002 tearjerker.

But does hanging out with the director mean a second movie is in the works?

As much as we love sequels, it would never work for this movie considering Jamie died at the end of the movie.

Plus, Mandy is so busy filming her hit series This Is Us now.

But we will never object to a reunion… ever!