Shaq is 7’1. Simone Biles is 4’9.

Obviously, that would make for a hilarious photo op.

Check out the athletes pose together prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

hey Shaq 👋🏾 A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

She also posted a picture posing with Conor Dwyer.

I guess Simone just has to get used to being around a bunch of tall people!