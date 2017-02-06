[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/06/2017

Lady Gaga had HUNDREDS of drones capturing her big Half Time Show moment, but there was one BIG secret about the perfect show! The intro of Gaga singing “God Bless America” was pre-recorded on Jan. 30th for safety and weather reasons. Reports also say it is a lot of work to get her from the roof to the floor in a timely manor to start her show. Read the full article here or watch the full performance here.
[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/06/2017February 6, 2017 6:30 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)