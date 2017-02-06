[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 02/06/2017

The J Show 630 Entertainment Report playpause

Lady Gaga had HUNDREDS of drones capturing her big Half Time Show moment, but there was one BIG secret about the perfect show! The intro of Gaga singing “God Bless America” was pre-recorded on Jan. 30th for safety and weather reasons. Reports also say it is a lot of work to get her from the roof to the floor in a timely manor to start her show. Read the full article here or watch the full performance here.