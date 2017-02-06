Drake Previews ‘More Life’ Track ‘Hush Up the Silence’

By Amanda Wicks

Drake has been using his Boy Meets World Tour to tease a handful of new tracks allegedly appearing on his forthcoming playlist project More Life, but on Saturday (February 4th) OVO Sound Radio host Oliver El-Khatib took a different tactic and used the program to preview another one. From the sounds of it, Drake could be shouting out his new lady love Jennifer Lopez in his latest, “Hush Up the Silence.”

Drake begins singing around the halfway point. “Too mix up in drama to go outside/ Too mix up in drama to free my mind/ Jealous people around me, I need to change my life/ I just turn colder every time I try,” he sings. But all that drama falls by the wayside when he thinks about the new woman in his life. “I wanna put you in my life/ Your hair smell like the tropics/ Your body look nice/ One f— can’t hold me, we gotta go twice/ I’m here for you, just tell me what you like/ I wanna put you in my life,” he sings. He and Lopez have been cozying up since the holidays, so could these new verses be about her?

“Hush Up the Silence” has much in common with Drake’s hit single “One Dance,” which makes sense considering he once again teamed up with Nigerian singer Wizkid for it.

Listen to “Hush Up the Silence” below. The track begins at the 60:15 mark.