Chrissy Teigen Had a Nip Slip at the Super Bowl Because Of Course She Did

February 6, 2017 10:24 AM By Lizzy Buczak
The minute I read that Chrissy Teigen had a nip slip at the Super Bowl I was like “of course, that’s so Chrissy of her.”

And it was so Chrissy of here to own it!

I mean, she could NOT have cared less.

When the model and her husband, John Legend, were show watching the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons, her nipples became exposed.

The nip slip was BARELY noticeable but someone on the inter web totally caught it.

Chrissy retweeted the video and casually captioned it, “boom goes the dynamite.”

That’s all folks.

 

 

