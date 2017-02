Mother Monster has been announced as the first female to headline Chicago’s own Wrigley Field!

She will bring her ‘Joanne’ tour to town August 25th. Tickets on sale February 13th, get them HERE.

Will she swing from the top of the bleacher seats into the crowd?? Wills she be ricking her famous pink hat? Will the little monsters be rocking pink hats?? Bet on it! Cant wait!!