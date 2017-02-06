TRENDING NOW:  | Lady Gaga To Play Wrigley| Lady Gaga Rocks the Super Bowl Halftime Show 

CASTING: Chicago PD-Fire-Med-Justice Crossover Episode Needs Tons Of Extras!

February 6, 2017 12:55 PM By Nikki
Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and the new show Chicago Justice are having a huge crossover episode and need tons of extras.

They are looking for specific roles and basic background extras as well. Get registered for this episode and stay in system for others at Tail Sticks Casting HERE.

Here are some specific roles needed:

*THIS IS THE CROSSOVER EPISODE WITH
CHICAGO FIRE/MED/JUSTICE!*
Chicago PD Episode 417 will film from
Monday, February 6th – Friday, February 17th
*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change
—————————————————————————-
Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on ourFACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.
—————————————————————————-
AVAILABLE ROLES: 
*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.
*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “THE BRASS
FILMS: Wednesday, February 8th; films on location near the North Lawndale/W Garfield Park 60624 neighborhoods; Applicants must have FULL day and night available; will conclude with night scenes.
ROLES: ‘SUIT TYPES for Press Members/Reporters, State’s Attorneys, Police types, etc’Seeking Females/Males, Ages: 30s-60s, ALL ETHNICITIES to play various roles: Press Core, Attorneys, Police types for EXTERIOR crime scenes, press conference and vigil scenes, etc. Should be clean cut and professional looking. Applicants must be okay working outside, with early morning call times and have nice exterior business attire options: coats, etc.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out.

——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “THE HORDE”
FILMS: Friday, February 10th; films at the Cinespace Film Studios neighborhood. Applicants must have full day and evening availability; will conclude with night scenes.
ROLES: ‘Pedestrians, Press Members and Police types’: M/F, Ages: 20s-older, any ethnicity to work as Pedestrians and Press Members: reporters, cameramen, photographers and State Official Types: plainclothes officers, attorneys, detectives, etc. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. Should be clean cut and professional looking with nice business outerwear options: coats, etc. Some applicants will be asked to attend a wardrobe fitting, during the day at Cinespace, prior to the film date (potentially Wed 2/8 or Thurs 2/9) – in your submission please let us know if you are available for a fitting on these dates.
PAY RATE:  $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out.
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “BEHIND THE CURTAIN”
FILMS: Wednesday, February 15th; films at Cinespace Film Studios. Applicants must have full day and evening availability.
ROLES: Chicago MED Waiting Room (Hospital) Staff & Patients, etc.’: M/F, Ages: 18-older, any ethnicity for interior hospital scenes. 1. HOSPITAL STAFF: Doctors & Nurses, Med Techs, Med Students, Security Guards, etc. 2. HOSPITAL PATIENTS/VISITORS: Waiting Room Patients, Burn Victims, Family & Hospital Visitors, etc. If you have been established on the show ‘Chicago MED’ as hospital ED staff, please let us know what role you typically work, in your submission.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. 

——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “COMPUTER HACK”
FILMS: Wednesday, February 15th; films at Cinespace Film Studios. Applicants must have full day and evening availability; with a potential early morning call time.
ROLES: ‘CPD Computer Technicians’: M/F, Ages: 20-50s, any ethnicity, with nice business casual-to-professional attire options for an interior CPD computer lab scene. 
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8.
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “HUNT DOWN”
FILMS: Thursday, February 16th; films NEAR the Cinespace Film Studios neighborhood/Pilsen area
ROLES: Pedestrians w/ Auto’: M/F, Ages: 18-older, any ethnicity with their own vehicle for exterior street scenes; with a staged police “shoot out.” No red or white cars please. This may be a high energy, fast pace, heavy stunt & background interaction film date. Please do not accept this booking if you are uncomfortable with the scenario or are if you are not easily mobile (as this scene may require some light running).
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out.
SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:
SUBMIT AN EMAIL: 

If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit the following in an email toTAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding submission title in the Subject Line (example: “THE HORDE” and/or “HUNT DOWN” – if submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line), etc.:

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (No sunglasses or hats)  
LEGAL NAME (for payroll):
EMAIL:
PHONE:
ZIP:
AGE:
HEIGHT:
WEIGHT:
FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:
MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:
TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s)
CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Attach a photo
AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 2/6-2/17
ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:
