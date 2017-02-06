B96 Cares : Women Driving Excellence

Hey Ladies! It’s a day just for US!

Women Driving Excellence (#WDE17) is returning to the Chicago Auto Show on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at McCormick Place, with a power-packed day of activities that honor and celebrate innovative, accomplished businesswomen throughout Chicagoland.

This will be the 5th year for this community event that was created to connect entrepreneurial and established women in business, philanthropy, media, government and community leadership positions.

WDE is a celebration of women who help start, accelerate, fuel and steer others to excellence. Through a series of panel discussions and activities that take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., participants will learn from industry influencers and receive multimedia access to them, using in-person and digital social platforms.

New this year will be a partnership with Chicago Woman Magazine, which will be publishing a special WDE edition, and a Leading Women in Food & Wine panel discussion that will address the Chicago food scene.

Event admission is free of charge. Reserved seating and Chicago Auto Show tickets are available for the first 100 who register for the event at http://womendrivingexcellence.com/.

Check out the full schedule below so you don’t miss a thing! SEE YOU THERE!!

Women Driving Excellence Event Schedule – Feb. 15, 2017, McCormick Place

10 a.m.: Jumpstart Your Network – A power hour hosted by Chicago’s top networkers

11 a.m.: Honoring Trailblazing Women Presentation emceed by Irika Sargent, co-anchor of the CBS2 Chicago (WBBM-TV) weekday evening news at 5, 6 and 10 – This year’s honorees include legendary broadcast journalist Merri Dee, Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois CEO Celena Roldan, award-winning pastry chef and TV personality Gale Gand, strategic corporate adviser Christie Hefner, and DuSable Museum president and CEO Perri Irmer

1 p.m.: Leading Women in Tech sharing their thoughts on trends, collaborating, startups and how to foster relationships for business growth

2 p.m.: Discussion with MJ Tam, Beth Rosen and Nancy Loo, hosts of ChicagonistaLIVE Talk Show, Chicago’s first social talk show

3 p.m.: Leading Women in Food & Wine Panel

4 p.m.: Leading Women in Business and Marketing Panel