B96 Cares : Million Meals for Love

Let this love story be the one that inspires you this Valentine’s Day!

To celebrate their love, two soon-to-be newlyweds, Poonam Kaushal and Nishkaam Mehta have set an ambitious goal to provide one million school meals in Cameroon before Valentine’s Day!

Join #MillionMealsforLove and make a gift to schoolchildren in Cameroon. With your support of the World Food Programme (WFP) school meals program, kids are not only receiving a nourishing meal, they’re receiving an education — and an opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty.

Please join #MillionMealsforLove and give to schoolchildren in Cameroon.

So how do you help?

You can make a donation directly on their website (and of course learn more about them) at: Million Meals for Love

OR you can download the app!

With the Share the Meal App, you can make teams, create goals like Poonam and Nishkaam did and help fight hunger year ’round!

Download it here: Share the Meal App

So share the love, and share a meal this Valentine’s day! Help make a difference!

When you make a gift to World Food Program USA, you will join our community of supporters helping to fight hunger around the world.